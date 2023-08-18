Prince Harry warned ‘no number of manicures’ can ‘save him now’

Insights into Prince Harry's future and the struggles he is bound to face without the Royal Family by his side, have all been referenced by concerned experts.



These admissions and claims have been brought to light by writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue.

She weighed in on everything during one of his appearances on Sky News Australia’s The Rita Panahi Show.

During the course of this chat, the expert weighed in on the ‘slippery slop’ Prince Harry’s found himself on, before admitting that ‘no manicure can help him now’.

“When Harry left the royal family, he didn’t have the protection of the royal family’s PR machine that was able to manicure his image and protect him from his shenanigans,” Ms Krakue claimed.

The most significant brand cleaning occurred once “They managed to spin the whole story of when he dressed up as a nazi … and made him come out as a lovable young man.”

But it all ended there, Ms Krakue believes, because “When he left the royal family and therefore didn’t have that support, his popularity ratings tanked because he was just himself.”

Now, the duke is struggling because “the public got to see Harry raw and unfiltered” Ms Krakue later added before concluding the converastion.