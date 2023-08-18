Sindh interim CM vows not to accept any ‘political pressure’

Sindh caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar interacts with journalists on August 18, 2023. — YouTube/Geo News

"There is no political pressure on me," says Maqbool Baqar.

It is the responsibility of ECP to give a date for polls, he adds.

Sindh interim CM says he can’t interfere in ECP jurisdiction.

Newly-appointed Sindh caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has vowed that he would not accept any pressure while fulfilling his new constitutional duties.

During an interaction with journalists in Karachi on Friday, Justice (retd) Baqir said: “There is no political pressure on me nor I will accept any pressure.”



Responding to questions about the expected date for the upcoming general elections in the country, the caretaker chief executive clarified that it was the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to give a date for holding the polls to the Sindh Assembly.

He added that he can’t interfere in the ECP’s jurisdiction in any way.

The interim CM, however, said that he would not become part of any action which is against the Constitution and the law. “Only Constitution and law have pressure.”

Apparently, he made the remarks in the backdrop of reports about “long-term interim set-up”.

To another query, CM Baqar said that consultation is underway to select members of his interim cabinet, adding that the incoming cabinet would be short. “Members of the incoming cabinet will be picked in phases.”

Responding to another question, he said: “The competent institutions should hold everyone accountable, including me, under the law and the Constitution.”

It is pertinent to here that minutes before the deadline was set to expire, then Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah and Leader of the Opposition of the dissolved Sindh Assembly Rana Ansar agreed on naming Justice (retd) Baqar as the caretaker chief executive of the province. His name was proposed by the PPP for the interim CM's slot.