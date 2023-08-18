 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, August 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Parents of Fifty Fifty’s members to express their support for the group

By
Web Desk

Friday, August 18, 2023

Parents of Fifty Fifty’s members to express their support for the group
Parents of Fifty Fifty’s members to express their support for the group

The parents of the members of the K-pop group Fifty Fifty will reportedly speak out to defend the girls amid their dispute with their agency. They will make an appearance on the investigative journalism show Unanswered Questions to talk about the dispute.

A representative from the show explained the parents’ stance on giving an interview: “It was difficult, but we were able to contact the members’ families. They said that they decided to appear because they would regret not taking the opportunity (to tell their side) despite the members going through a hard time due to the misinformation and misunderstandings which have snowballed.”

The girls recently broke their silence on the dispute with a handwritten letter to their fans. They commented on the heavy media coverage of the issue, writing: “It has been heartbreaking to see so many untrue stories being reported in the media articles and social media these days. Nevertheless, we have been careful about commenting on ending our exclusive contracts with our agency.”

They added that they needed to go against their agency “to protect our music, we had no other choice. So, after a lot of consideration, our members have decided to face this path. We will continue to move forward by making careful decisions to overcome the current confusions and difficulties.”

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham rocks effortless look for lunch with newly bald David Beckham

Victoria Beckham rocks effortless look for lunch with newly bald David Beckham
Prince William scared into submission

Prince William scared into submission

Khadijah Haqq and Bobby McCray call it quits after 13 years of marriage

Khadijah Haqq and Bobby McCray call it quits after 13 years of marriage

TXT’s Soobin reveals tragic news about his pet hedgehog

TXT’s Soobin reveals tragic news about his pet hedgehog
Prince Harry’s ‘highs & lows’ are ‘beyond prediction’: 'Can he revive?'

Prince Harry’s ‘highs & lows’ are ‘beyond prediction’: 'Can he revive?'
Justin Bieber and manager Scooter Braun ‘haven't spoken in months’

Justin Bieber and manager Scooter Braun ‘haven't spoken in months’

Dua Lipa to interview Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa to interview Billie Eilish

Fifty Fifty finally ends silence with heartfelt letter to fans

Fifty Fifty finally ends silence with heartfelt letter to fans
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘throw cushions’ while others ‘throw vases’

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘throw cushions’ while others ‘throw vases’
Singer Sam Ryder talks about his hair care

Singer Sam Ryder talks about his hair care

Dolly Parton releases new ‘Let It Be’ cover with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr video

Dolly Parton releases new ‘Let It Be’ cover with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr
Joey King ‘can’t wait’ for upcoming wedding with ‘best friend’ Steven Piet

Joey King ‘can’t wait’ for upcoming wedding with ‘best friend’ Steven Piet