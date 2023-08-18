Parents of Fifty Fifty’s members to express their support for the group

The parents of the members of the K-pop group Fifty Fifty will reportedly speak out to defend the girls amid their dispute with their agency. They will make an appearance on the investigative journalism show Unanswered Questions to talk about the dispute.

A representative from the show explained the parents’ stance on giving an interview: “It was difficult, but we were able to contact the members’ families. They said that they decided to appear because they would regret not taking the opportunity (to tell their side) despite the members going through a hard time due to the misinformation and misunderstandings which have snowballed.”

The girls recently broke their silence on the dispute with a handwritten letter to their fans. They commented on the heavy media coverage of the issue, writing: “It has been heartbreaking to see so many untrue stories being reported in the media articles and social media these days. Nevertheless, we have been careful about commenting on ending our exclusive contracts with our agency.”

They added that they needed to go against their agency “to protect our music, we had no other choice. So, after a lot of consideration, our members have decided to face this path. We will continue to move forward by making careful decisions to overcome the current confusions and difficulties.”