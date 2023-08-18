 
Friday, August 18, 2023
Prince Harry's freedom's come at 'considerable cost to status, reputation'

Friday, August 18, 2023

Royal experts have just pointed out Prince Harry’s past failures and have urged him to reconsider his ‘freedom’ because it comes at ‘a considerable cost to status and reputation’.

Claims and admissions surrounding the couple as well as their failed bid to be ‘part-time royals’ has been referenced by royal commentator and expert Camilla Tominey.

She started the entire converastion off in a piece for The Telegraph.

In this piece she touched upon the couple’s past failures and pointed out how, “By any measure, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t quite where they hoped to be when they released their bombshell Megxit statement in January 2020.”

After “Having dreamt of carving out ‘a progressive new role’ in which they would ‘work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen’,” the duo quickly found that to be a bust.

But “this week saw Prince Harry’s ‘His Royal Highness’ title removed from the official Royal family website, with the Sussexes’ personal profile pages demoted on the homepage.”

Thus, its apparent now that “Far from the ‘continued collaboration’ they hoped for with the King and the Prince of Wales,” the couple have not even been “invited to join the rest of the Royal family at Balmoral for the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.”

This has come despite knowing that the duo will be in Europe for the Invictus Games.

For those unversed, Queen Elizabeth’s event starts a day later, on September 9.”

In the eyes of Ms Tominey, this showcases that “The Sussexes have ‘found their freedom’ with lucrative deals to tell their story to Oprah Winfrey, on Netflix and in Harry’s autobiography, Spare,” but it has all come at “a considerable cost to their status and reputation.”

Especially keeping in mind the YouGov polls which saw Meghan Markle falling to an all-time low of –47 in the UK.

