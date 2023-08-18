 
Friday, August 18, 2023
Kate fails to save Prince William from embarrassment amid new controversy

Royal fans on Thursday flooded the comments section of an Instagram post shared by the official account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, requesting the future king to attend the final of the Women's Football World Cup in Australia.

The World Cup final would be played between England and Spain in Sydney on August 20.

The Prince of Wales has been asked by his supporters to attend the game because he is the President of the Football Association.

It has also been noticed that among 136 people followed by the royal couple on the social media application, no player of the Lionesses is included.

On the other hand, a look at their Instagram account shows that The Prince and Princess of Wales are following two male English footballers; Harry Kane and Declan Rice.  

The couple recently followed tennis legend Roger Federer on Instagram and the royal fans are convinced that Kate Middleton must have asked the couple's PR team to follow him.

The Princess of Wales's role in William's decisions has also been questioned, with some people wondering whether she has been unable to give her husband good advice. 

