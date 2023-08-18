 
Friday, August 18, 2023
Friday, August 18, 2023

Prince Harry’s ‘highs & lows’ are ‘beyond prediction’: 'Can he revive?'

Royal experts have just pointed out the shocking nature of Prince Harry’s ‘dramatic highs & lows’ because many believe they are ‘beyond prediction’.

A converastion about Prince Harr and Meghan Markle’s dwindling popularity has been referenced by royal commentator Camilla Tominey.

She broke everything down in a piece for The Telegraph.

In it she wrote, “Having left a rainy UK full of optimism under their umbrella in March 2020, few could have predicted the dramatic highs and lows experienced by the couple since they spilled the beans to Winfrey a year later.”

After suffering through past mud-slinging attempts Ms Tominey admitted, “surprisingly, no one is more determined for them to make a success of the project than the royals themselves.”

Because even an insider close to the royals is aware that “If the film flops, then they’ll no doubt revert to mud-slinging.”

Not to mention, there is ever present danger surrounding “the prospect of Meghan writing her autobiography and naming the ‘royal racist’.”

“It would certainly be a turn up for the books if this latest chapter in the Megxit saga finally sees Harry and Meghan turn over a new leaf,” Ms Tominey later chimed in to say before signing off. 

