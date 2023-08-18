 
Friday, August 18, 2023
Sam Asghari refutes rumors of challenging $10m prenup with Britney Spears

Friday, August 18, 2023

Sam Asghari was rumored to be planning on challenging his prenup for more money
Sam Asghari's divorce from Britney Spears is not going to get him the millions that it could’ve, as a major flaw in their strong prenuptial agreement has come to light.

Despite their short-lived 14-month marriage, the agreement stipulated that he would receive a substantial sum of money, amounting to $1 million for every two years of marriage. Unfortunately for Asghari, this provision means he will not be entitled to any financial settlement.

According to sources cited by TMZ, although the prenuptial agreement prevents Sam from receiving spousal support, there is a possibility that the Gimme More singer may offer him a lump sum payment to ensure his silence regarding any potentially embarrassing details about their marriage.

The prenuptial agreement is believed to contain a comprehensive confidentiality clause that restricts Sam from discussing his relationship with Britney.

It was previously reported that Sam intended to challenge the validity of the prenup by seeking spousal support and attorney's fees, but Sam's representative Brandon Cohen has now refuted these claims, telling The Hollywood Reporter: “There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos.”

“However, all these claims are false, and no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.”

