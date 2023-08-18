Justin Bieber and manager Scooter Braun ‘haven't spoken in months’

Justin Bieber has recently made many big changes, including changing his lawyers and manager

According to a recent report from Puck News, Justin Bieber appears to be heading towards severing ties with his longtime manager, Scooter Braun.

The report, which cites multiple sources, states that Bieber and Braun "haven't spoken in months."

Scooter Braun has been Bieber's manager since the beginning of the singer's career. While their current contract still has some time remaining, indications suggest that the process has begun to bring their professional relationship to a close once the contract expires. Lawyers are reportedly involved in the matter, and Bieber is “poking around for a new agency or manager.”

The specific reason for the split between the Grammy winner and his longtime manager, Braun, has not been publicly disclosed. However, it appears to be part of a larger restructuring effort that Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, have recently undertaken.

After canceling his world tour a year ago, Bieber has made several significant changes, including terminating his relationship with his agency, CAA, and replacing his longtime lawyer with multiple new legal representatives.

Additionally, Bieber has formed a new partnership with Lou Taylor, one of the managers involved in Britney Spears' highly contentious conservatorship.

He also made headlines by selling his music rights to Hipgnosis Songs Capital, which is backed by Blackstone, for a reported $200 million. The proceeds from this sale are said to be intended for the purpose of paying off accumulated debts.

Braun, who played a significant role in representing Bieber throughout his career, has also gained attention in recent years due to his involvement in Taylor Swift's quest to regain ownership of her own music.

Braun's acquisition of Swift's masters from Big Machine in 2019 triggered Swift's highly acclaimed Taylor's Version series.

Meanwhile, the Let Me Love You singer has kept a relatively low profile this year. His most recent album, Justice, was released in 2021, two years ago. In 2022, he had to cancel his world tour after disclosing his battle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Recently, he has been active on social media, mostly sharing content related to his wife, Hailey.