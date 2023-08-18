Prince William scared into submission

Prince William faces a major test of his leadership as the President of the Football Association ahead of the final of the Women's World Cup.

The Prince of Wales' decision not to visit Sydney to witness the match has angered not only his critics but also his staunch supporters in the United Kingdom.

According to multiple reports, the future king is afraid of the backlash he may face from climate activists if he takes a flight to Sydney.

His supporters have urged him to fulfill his royal duties and support the women footballers in the final as skipping one flight won't save the environment.

Leading English newspapers and websites have also published articles on the reactions his decision has elicited from his fans and women's rights activists.

He has been advised to follow in the footsteps of King Charles who had postponed his wedding from 8th to 9th April 2005 to attend the funeral of Pope John Paul II.

Charles had to postpone his marriage because as the then heir it was his duty to represent the Queen at the funeral.

The King, then Prince of Wales, could have asked the Queen to send any of his siblings but he didn't.



