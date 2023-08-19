Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can save monarchy?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could save the monarchy, royal fans believe amid reports King Charles has summoned a crucial meeting over its future.



Reacting to the Mirror report titled “King Charles to hold royal summit with Kate and William to decide future of monarchy”, a royal fan commented “Not many will agree with me but I think Harry and Meghan where the one real hope in saving the monarchy in the modern world.”

The royal fan further said, “They both have the ability to relate and get involved in a meaningful way not turn up be regal and think that's enough.”

“Diana had that ability too and instead of embracing it it was seen as a threat. Charles William Kate and Camilla are relics of a bygone age when we got newsreels of visits with commentary and it didn't really matter what they said,” the fan said and added “When have you really looked forward to what they have to say.”

Earlier, insiders told the publication, King Charles will hold a royal summit to lay out the future direction of the monarchy.