Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned over new joint venture amid divorce rumours

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned over new joint venture for Netflix

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have received a stark warning after reports of their new joint Netflix venture.



A royal expert has warned that the California-based royal couple may detract from their own new project due to its similarity to their own lives.

According to reports, Harry and Meghan are planning to produce a film for Netflix after they secured the rights to the best-selling romantic novel Meet Me At The Lake by Carley Fortune.

The media reports claimed Archie and Lilibet's doting parents will turn the book into Hollywood film for the streaming giant Netflix.

Following these reports, royal expert Russell Myers said, “These are two insanely privileged people who live in a mansion in California. We get their story. We get that like the character they’ve lived through losing a parent and suffered from drug and alcohol abuse.”

He went on to say, “I think we’ve kind of heard it. If they want to go and produce things like this and make a success of it, that’ll be a feather in their cap. A project that people will get on board with. But let’s see where it lands.”

However, he warned: “I think we were already talking about the similarities between the characters' lives, and particularly Prince Harry’s life. I think anything that looks too similar to his life is going to run the risk — run the certainty — of being dissected or distracted.”