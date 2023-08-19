 
entertainment
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Sam Asghari couldn’t handle Britney Spears’ ‘freedom’ post conservatorship

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Sam Asghari started developing issues with Britney Spears after she tried to embrace her “freedom” pot breaking free of her 13-year conservatorship.

After tabloids reported that the Iranian actor-model has accused the Hold Me Closer hitmaker of infidelity, an insider revealed the actual reason behind the couple’s divorce.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the insider said that Asghari’s attitude with Spears changed after her conservatorship was terminated in 2021.

"Britney could be argumentative at times, but also felt like Sam didn't let her do a lot of things without him," the insider said of the couple.

"Before Britney's conservatorship ended, Sam was very supportive. Once it ended, Britney felt very free, but that eventually changed based on certain dynamics in her relationship with Sam."

Another source confirmed the report, saying, "Britney felt like things shifted in her relationship with Sam once her conservatorship ended.”

“Before it ended, Britney was more in a set routine, but once she was free, a lot changed,” the insider noted.

The outlet revealed that Spears felt that Asghari “couldn’t necessarily handle” her embracing her freedom after torturous 13 years.

"Britney will never let another person control her, and she felt like that was starting to happen again,” the insider said, alluding that this must have been the reason behind their split.

Asghari filed for divorce from the popstar after 6-year relationship, which includes 14-months of them married, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

