Saturday, August 19, 2023
James Gunn throws 'younger Superman' speculations into the bin

James Gunn throws 'younger Superman' speculations into the bin

James Gunn locked David Corenswet as the new Superman of the DC universe, replacing Henry Cavill, which led many to believe the upcoming Superman: Legacy would focus on the 'younger Kryptonian' son. But the co-chief quashed these speculations.

Responding to a fan on Threads, the top executive clarified, "I was never making a 'young Superman' movie, just a Superman movie!"

However, The Hollywood Reporter pointed out that the talks of a 'younger Superman' stemmed from the 57-year-old tweet last December.

"In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill."

The creator of the new DC also confirmed last Janurary that the superhero flick would not be an origin movie, with head Peter Safran adding that the new film tells the story of "Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing".

Superman: Legacy is set to open in theatres on July 11, 2025. While the film also found its Lois Lane, Rachel Brosnahan.

