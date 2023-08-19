Sam Asghari to demand custody of Britney Spears’ beloved dogs to hurt her?

Britney Spears ‘gravely concerned’ for dogs amid divorce from Sam Asghari, claims insider

Britney Spears is “gravely concerned” for her beloved dogs amid divorce from Sam Asghari as she fears he would demand their custody.

Speaking to Daily Mail, the Spears’ family insider revealed that the Hold Me Closer hitmaker is worried about losing the custody of her two adopted pups.

While Spears’ has full confidence in her legal team, she had doubts if they will be able to get her the custody of the two dogs: a Doberman named Porsha and an Australian Shepherd called Sawyer.

“Regarding [Britney and Sam’s shared] property, the most difficult part of dividing any assets will be their two dogs,” the insider revealed.

“But Sam gave Porsha to Britney as a present and she was the one who wanted to adopt Sawyer when they were in Mauim,” the source added.

The insider went on to note the one thing Spears is ready to give up without a fight, her engagement ring that Asghari proposed her with.

“Sam can have that ring,” the insider said. “It was free from the jeweler and she doesn’t want it anymore. She has enough diamonds.”

Spears got her dog Porsha as a girt from Asghari in October 2021. Introducing him to the world, the aspiring actor told Spears in an Instagram video that the dog is “meant to unconditionally love you.”

“It’s going to be trained to protect you from any (expletive) that comes around you with bad intentions,” he added in the reel.

Spears adopted Sawyer in March. “I found him in Maui like a dream and took him home with me immediately,” Spears penned with a photo of the dog.

“I think he understands me especially with those eyes…he makes my heart melt.. he needs me and I like that!!!!!”