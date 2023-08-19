Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari gives off Justin Timberlake vibes?

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari is doing what her former boyfriend Justin Timberlake did to her back in 2002 after their breakup, an expert has claimed.

In an interview with Grazia Daily, pop culture commentator Tefi Pessoa noted similarities between Spears’ public split with Timberlake and her ongoing divorce from Asghari.

After it was reported that Asghari has filed for divorce from Spears, an insider told TMZ that the Iranian actor-model has been telling his pals that he caught his wife cheating.

Spears’ faced similar allegations when she parted ways from Timberlake back in 2002 after a very public romance following which her reputation was declined.

“It’s peculiar to me that this information makes it sound like Sam found out that he was being portrayed and stood up for himself and chose himself and he’s walking away,” Pessoa said.

“They keep mentioning Britney’s blow-up screaming fights with Sam and her erratic behaviour,” she spoke of the ongoing rumours about the singer, adding, “I’m so sick of this constant marketing of Britney Spears’ instability – if anything she’s a Facebook mum.”

She continued: “We all know that Sam wants to be an actor, and if Sam was truly using Britney Spears for fame, I haven’t seen him in anything so perhaps being Britney Spears’ husband has not opened any doors for him like maybe he expected.”

“I really don’t want to believe he’s that much of an asshole to feed TMZ lies, hoping to get the attention and opportunities - like Justin Timberlake did when he framed himself as the victim of Britney Spears’ infidelity - and win over these people’s hearts because he’s there for this woman who is ‘so sick and unwell’ and she ‘still stepped out on him.’”