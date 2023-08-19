 
entertainment
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Web Desk

Lizzo shrugs off lawsuit backlash with a new video on Insta

Web Desk

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Over two weeks ago, Lizzo was in the middle of a tight spot in her starlight career as her former dancers levelled serious allegations against her, including sexual harassment and weight shaming. 

Fast-forward to today, the pop icon is seemingly walking care-free on the streets of Tokyo, Japan, hinting the lawsuit does not affect her mental peace.

Sharing the snippets on Instagram, which also marked her return to social media since the public allegations, the 35-year-old was seen in an edgy outfit, wearing a blue crop top with a yellow skirt and sunglasses on top.

In the clip, the accused singer said, “Shabooya, yah, yah, shabooya!” as the Shabooya by Hitkidd, Gloss Up & K Carbon played in the background.

Amid the growing outcry, the Juice crooner shared her side on Instagram on the damaging allegations on August 3.

"These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing," she continued. "My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized."

"I'm hurt but I will not let the good work I've done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time,” Lizzo added.


