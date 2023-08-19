Elon Musk latest move leaves Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend ‘disappointed’

Elon Musk has left Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend disappointed with his latest decision about social media site ‘X’, formerly Twitter.



Misan Harriman, the close pal of the Duke and Duchess, reacted to the latest decision of Elon Musk and dubbed it ‘disappointing.’

Commenting on the Sky News tweet that ‘Elon Musk to remove ability to block accounts on X’, Misan said “He could have made the world a brighter place, sigh….”

He also posted his tweet on Instagram with caption, “Hugely disappointing and could put at risk and vulnerable people in a place of increased trauma. Tragic….”

According to reports, Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter) has said that users will not be able to block people from seeing their posts or leaving comments.



The controversial decision has faced criticism from users.