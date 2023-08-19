Britney Spears’ fans speak out to support singer amid Sam Asghari split

Britney Spears recently broke her silence on Sam Asghari divorce in a touching note

In a groundbreaking move, pop icon Britney Spears has finally spoken out about her separation from husband Sam Asghari. The 41-year-old singer chose to express her thoughts on the split through an Instagram post featuring one of her dance videos.

Accompanying the footage, in which she can be seen wearing neon green knickers and a black crop top, Britney candidly addressed her current relationship status, marking the first time she has publicly discussed the matter.

The Gimme More singer openly acknowledged that she reached a point where she could no longer endure the pain within her six-year relationship with Sam Asghari.

Responding to Britney's vulnerable revelation, her fans swiftly expressed their sentiments, all echoing a similar belief that the separation was somehow inevitable.

One Facebook user wrote: "She hated this man OMG."

Another wrote: "Britney saying 'you're supposed to be loved unconditionally and not under conditions' is just too real and too relatable.

"It makes me tear up too as I believe most of us have."

"She's so wise I can already see this being an IG inspo quote."

One fan expressed support, writing, "This poor woman can never catch a break, she deserves happiness the most out of anyone. I'm so sorry Britney."

Another quoted her post and added clapp hand emoji, "You're supposed to be loved unconditionally, not under conditions!"

One simply put: "We stand with Britney."

In her touching message, Britney wrote: "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody’s business !!!"

"But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!”

"I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that!!!”

"I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses!!!”

"If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors!!! But that’s when I needed family the most!!!”

"You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best!!!”

"And I’m actually doing pretty damn good!!!"

She concluded with: "Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile!!!"

Sam candidly discussed their break-up, casually remarking that "stuff happens."



Earlier reports said that the actor had been making threats to reveal the singer's undisclosed and sensitive information following the filing of their divorce.

Sam's representative told The U.S. Sun: "There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos.”

"However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her."