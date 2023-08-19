 
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari looked unhappy in last vacation photos

Saturday, August 19, 2023

There were signs Britney Spears and Sam Asghari would break up
During their luxurious getaway in Cabo, Britney Spears and her soon-to-be ex-husband Sam Asghari were captured in some of their last photographs together, and their expressions hinted at their unhappiness. 

Despite the sun-soaked setting in Cabo, Mexico, the vacation did not seem to provide the relaxation they had anticipated. Observers noticed their downcast demeanor as they departed from the captivating vacation destination, suggesting that their spirits were notably low.

Sporting an eye-catching ensemble, the singer donned a vibrant pink sweatshirt layered over a striking red long-sleeved outfit. 

With her hair elegantly styled in a bun, she accessorized with a pair of oversized black sunglasses that partially obscured half of her face. 

Accompanying her, her husband strolled alongside, dressed in an orange shirt, tan shorts, and carrying a camouflage-print backpack.

As they departed from what was supposed to be a rejuvenating vacation, Sam's demeanor suggested unhappiness or frustration. These photographs capture the couple during their final moments together before the unexpected news broke. 

On Wednesday, devoted fans of the Piece of Me singer were left stunned by reports of their separation and impending divorce. It was alleged that the singer and her husband had a heated argument, with accusations surfacing of infidelity on her part.

"We do not know if the rumor has any basis in fact, but we're told Sam believed it, and the two had a huge fight."

According to sources from TMZ, Sam has relocated from their shared residence and is currently residing in his own separate dwelling.

