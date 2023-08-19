‘Blue Beetle’ rakes $9.8m on opening day after $3.3m preview earning

File footage

With Blue Beetle making its way to the big screen, it has become the focal point of attention during this crucial weekend at the box office, where it has already made $9.8 million.

The narrative of this lesser-known hero not only mirrors the wider transformations within the industry but also possesses the capacity to influence the future of superhero films.

Although the Blue Beetle character has a history dating back to 1939, it was not until 2006 that the updated and culturally relevant incarnation of Jaime Reyes emerged on the pages of DC comics. Since then, comic book movies have risen to prominence, occupying a central position within American popular culture.

Blue Beetle's storyline revolves around an otherworldly scarab that selects college graduate Jaime Reyes as its symbiotic host. This grants the teenager an extraordinary suit of armor, imbued with unpredictable and incredible powers, forever altering his path and transforming him into the formidable superhero known as Blue Beetle.

Initial figures indicate that Warner Bros/DC's Blue Beetle has made an impressive $9.8 million on its opening day, with a projected $25 million weekend debut across 3,871 theaters.

These numbers surpass expectations, fueled by the anticipation of a strong turnout from Latino and Hispanic audiences, particularly during evening showings and matinees.

It's worth noting that Blue Beetle benefits from premium formats such as PLFs, IMAX, and additional upcharges, further boosting its potential.

Warner Bros can celebrate securing the second spot in the fifth weekend with Barbie, which is currently screening in 4,003 theaters. Barbie earned $6 million on Friday, experiencing a 40% drop from the previous week, and is estimated to achieve a 3-day total of $20 million to $21 million, representing a 39% decline.

If it reaches the higher end of projections, Barbie's cumulative earnings will reach $566.7 million by the end of Sunday.

Blue Beetle has an audience score on RT of 93%.