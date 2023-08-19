Meghan Markle’s ‘audio absurdity’ branded ‘pure gobbledygook’

Meghan Markle’s alleged attempts to sound brainy have just been reduced to nothing more than ‘gobbledygook’.

These accusations have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She broke her silence on everything during a piece for News.com.au.

In this piece she addressed the couple’s Spotify deal and hailed its end saying, “the end of the Sussexes’ Spotify deal” left the couple “with no outlet for their his’n’hers audio absurdity.”

She also went on to ridicule “Meghan’s Archetypes as “an exercise in meaningless, self-reverential gobbledygook that was trying so hard to sound brainy it nearly had leather patches on its elbows”

Ms Elser also accused Prince Harry of delivering output that just “consisted of coming up with dingbat ideas like interviewing tyrants about their childhood emotional hurts.”

All of these claims have come long before the couple’s current attempts to ‘win back favor’ in the US, after the recent YouGov polls came to light.

For those unversed, Prince William has been overtaking Prince Harry in current metrics, despite the Duke having ‘ruined’ reputations for those from across the pond.