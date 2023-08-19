Sam Asghari left Britney Spears alone for ‘months’ as marriage spiraled

Sources have pointed out Sam Asghari's absence from Britney Spears' frequent dance videos

Sources have revealed that Britney Spears had a strong desire for a fairytale marriage, but unfortunately, she found herself alone for extended periods of time.

However, the marriage came to a complete collapse this week after only 14 months, as her spouse, Aghari, 29, filed for divorce.

This development followed a series of sensational reports suggesting that the Toxic singer had both assaulted him and engaged in infidelity with a staff member.

Conversely, other reports suggested that Asghari was prepared to expose her secrets unless she paid him a significantly higher amount than what was stipulated in their prenuptial agreement. "S--t happens," he shared on Instagram.

Talking to Page Six, the insider revealed: “Of course she feels let down…anyone would when your partner is not providing for you in the way you feel you need to be provided for.”

“She booked great, high-end vacations and paid for everything, they went everywhere on private jet.”

“But he was not super present, You only have to ask, where was he when Britney was filming all her Instagram videos? He would just disappear for months to go filming and she would be left all alone. There were times when he would just get up and go,” they continued.

Contrary to the reports suggesting that Asghari suspected Spears of infidelity and accused her of assaulting him while he was asleep, the insider has refuted these claims, saying: “There was no cheating. And he’s 6ft 2 and she’s 5ft 2, so how could she attack him?

“The honest truth of it is that it’s complicated, this wasn’t a whiplash decision, it’s been in the works for the past month.”