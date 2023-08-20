Meghan Markle ready to 'rise from the ashes' like 'phoenix' with big screen return

Meghan Markle is reportedly preparing for a big fat comeback to woe the audiences.

The Duchess of Sussex is planning to get back on he popularity streak with a big screen return with new projects.

Page Six reveals the mother-of-two has spent the entire summer to plan her "phoenix-like rise from the ashes".



A source told the publication: "Meghan’s not seeking out opportunities to be photographed, but she’s realised she has to live her life, none of the cameras are going away." They added that in fact, Meghan "actually likes being famous".



This comes as Meghan was spotted sans her engagement ring in a recent photo alongside friends that went viral on the internet.

Commenting on the picture, relationship expert Louella Anderson said: "Meghan Markle has always had her own unique sense of style. It's possible that her decision to change or remove the engagement ring reflects her evolving taste or desire for something different."

She added: "She's not over the top about her jewellery and usually chooses to keep her look quite simple and classic. Taking off the ring could be her way of expressing this personal preference for a less flashy look."