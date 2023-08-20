 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ready to 'rise from the ashes' like 'phoenix' with big screen return

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Meghan Markle ready to rise from the ashes like phoenix with big screen return

Meghan Markle is reportedly preparing for a big fat comeback to woe the audiences.

The Duchess of Sussex is planning to get back on he popularity streak with a big screen return with new projects.

Page Six reveals the mother-of-two has spent the entire summer to plan her "phoenix-like rise from the ashes".

A source told the publication: "Meghan’s not seeking out opportunities to be photographed, but she’s realised she has to live her life, none of the cameras are going away." They added that in fact, Meghan "actually likes being famous".

This comes as Meghan was spotted sans her engagement ring in a recent photo alongside friends that went viral on the internet.

Commenting on the picture, relationship expert Louella Anderson said: "Meghan Markle has always had her own unique sense of style. It's possible that her decision to change or remove the engagement ring reflects her evolving taste or desire for something different."

She added: "She's not over the top about her jewellery and usually chooses to keep her look quite simple and classic. Taking off the ring could be her way of expressing this personal preference for a less flashy look."

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan upset Prince William is not attending 'Women's Cup Final': 'Ridiculous'

Piers Morgan upset Prince William is not attending 'Women's Cup Final': 'Ridiculous'
Lady Gaga unveils nostalgic merch collection to honour 15th anniversary of 'The Fame' video

Lady Gaga unveils nostalgic merch collection to honour 15th anniversary of 'The Fame'
Kim Kardashian knows she should have 'healed' before dating Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian knows she should have 'healed' before dating Pete Davidson
Prince Harry remains King Charles' 'darling boy'

Prince Harry remains King Charles' 'darling boy'
Kanye West wife Bianca Censori comes from 'family of gangsters' video

Kanye West wife Bianca Censori comes from 'family of gangsters'
Ariana Grande's debut album 'Yours Truly' returns with a bang on its 10th anniversary video

Ariana Grande's debut album 'Yours Truly' returns with a bang on its 10th anniversary
The Beatles join Dolly Parton on 'Let It Be' cover

The Beatles join Dolly Parton on 'Let It Be' cover
Bradley Cooper is 'lucky' to survive without drugs, alcohol for '19 years'

Bradley Cooper is 'lucky' to survive without drugs, alcohol for '19 years'
'The Nun' actress Bonnie Aarons alleges Warner Bros underpaid her, files lawsuit video

'The Nun' actress Bonnie Aarons alleges Warner Bros underpaid her, files lawsuit
Kevin and Danielle Jonas reveal the biggest challenge of parenthood

Kevin and Danielle Jonas reveal the biggest challenge of parenthood

John Stamos shares sweet throwback videos of birthday bashes with iconic actors

John Stamos shares sweet throwback videos of birthday bashes with iconic actors

Kanye West is ‘too much’ for Kim Kardashian after Bianca Censori wedding video

Kanye West is ‘too much’ for Kim Kardashian after Bianca Censori wedding