 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William's staunch supporters turn against him

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Piers Morgan blasts Prince William
Piers Morgan blasts Prince William 

The Prince of Wales decision not to travel to Australia to witness the World Cup has divided his fans and supporters.

Pro-monarchy experts and commentators have also lashed out at him for skipping the event.

Piers Morgan said  if it was the men's team William would be in Australia faster than "I sprint to McDonald." 

Morgan has criticized Prince William for skipping the final of Women's World Cup.

When a user said royal duties shouldn't include sporting events, he said "They should if you agree to be President of the Football Association and England reach a World Cup Final."

Morgan reacted when William appeared alongside his daughter Princess Charlotte to send well wishes to the Lionesses.

In the video message to the England team via social media platform, the Prince of Wales revealed he wouldn’t be able to make it to the match in Australia.

Piers said it was “ridiculous” that the Queen of Spain would be present at the match to support her country’s team, whereas William would be absent, despite his role as President of the FA.

"With respect, YRH, you should have got on a plane," the TV presenter wrote while retweeting Prince William's video message.

“Ridiculous that the Queen of Spain is attending the World Cup Final to support her nation’s team, and you won’t be there despite being President of the FA," he added.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles to have Kate Middleton 'at heart' of restoring lost glory

King Charles to have Kate Middleton 'at heart' of restoring lost glory
Prince William sends 'wrong message' in video featuring Charlotte

Prince William sends 'wrong message' in video featuring Charlotte

Meghan Markle cannot be 'Princess' if she loses Duchess title

Meghan Markle cannot be 'Princess' if she loses Duchess title
Kris Jenner's mock presidential run resurfaces as daughter Khloe shares campaign banner video

Kris Jenner's mock presidential run resurfaces as daughter Khloe shares campaign banner
Katie Price explains decision to abandon £2 million 'Mucky Mansion' video

Katie Price explains decision to abandon £2 million 'Mucky Mansion'
Luke Bryan triumphantly returns to touring after illness-induced hiatus video

Luke Bryan triumphantly returns to touring after illness-induced hiatus
Susan Sarandon sues over 'extensive problems' at Vermont home

Susan Sarandon sues over 'extensive problems' at Vermont home
Meghan Markle ready to 'rise from the ashes' like 'phoenix' with big screen return

Meghan Markle ready to 'rise from the ashes' like 'phoenix' with big screen return
Piers Morgan upset Prince William is not attending 'Women's Cup Final': 'Ridiculous'

Piers Morgan upset Prince William is not attending 'Women's Cup Final': 'Ridiculous'
Lady Gaga unveils nostalgic merch collection to honour 15th anniversary of 'The Fame' video

Lady Gaga unveils nostalgic merch collection to honour 15th anniversary of 'The Fame'
Kim Kardashian knows she should have 'healed' before dating Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian knows she should have 'healed' before dating Pete Davidson
Prince Harry remains King Charles' 'darling boy'

Prince Harry remains King Charles' 'darling boy'