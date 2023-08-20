Prince William's staunch supporters turn against him

Piers Morgan blasts Prince William

The Prince of Wales decision not to travel to Australia to witness the World Cup has divided his fans and supporters.

Pro-monarchy experts and commentators have also lashed out at him for skipping the event.

Piers Morgan said if it was the men's team William would be in Australia faster than "I sprint to McDonald."

When a user said royal duties shouldn't include sporting events, he said "They should if you agree to be President of the Football Association and England reach a World Cup Final."

Morgan reacted when William appeared alongside his daughter Princess Charlotte to send well wishes to the Lionesses.

In the video message to the England team via social media platform, the Prince of Wales revealed he wouldn’t be able to make it to the match in Australia.

Piers said it was “ridiculous” that the Queen of Spain would be present at the match to support her country’s team, whereas William would be absent, despite his role as President of the FA.

"With respect, YRH, you should have got on a plane," the TV presenter wrote while retweeting Prince William's video message.

“Ridiculous that the Queen of Spain is attending the World Cup Final to support her nation’s team, and you won’t be there despite being President of the FA," he added.