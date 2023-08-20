Prince William sends 'wrong message' in video featuring Charlotte

A large number of women have slammed Prince William for sharing a video message with his daughter Charlotte for the Women football team ahead of the World Cup final.

William, who has received backlash for skipping the Sunday's final in Sydney, drew criticism for not including his sons in the video.

Royal observers said William's post sends a wrong message. They said the Prince of Wales'presence at the final would send a strong message that the monarchy is leading the change for equality for women.

The future king left thousands of people disappointed by announcing that he won't be travelling to Australia.

Even his staunch supporters have failed to defend his decision. His wife Kate Middleton has also been criticized for failing to convince William to go to Australia.







