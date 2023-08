A bus can be seen on fire on the motorway near Nooriabad, on October 12, 2022. — Twitter

As many as 20 people lost their lives leaving seven others injured after a passenger bus carrying between 35 to 40 people caught fire on Faisalabad Motorway near Pindi Bhattian early Sunday, according to police.

The passenger bus was en route from Karachi to Islamabad, according to rescue officials.

According to police, the accident occurred after the bus collided with a pick-up van that was carrying diesel.

