Hailey Bieber shows off a ‘rare’ girls night out in pictures

Model Hailey Bieber has just showed off a rare glimpse into her girls’ night out, with a couple of friends.

The 26-year-old model shared the sneap peek in her Instagram account, and it included a number of pictures and videos from the grand night.

From selfies to an OOTD, food, as well as little glimpses of the night life, Bieber shared it all.

What took fans over the edge however, were the shots showcasing her new hair color, a cinnamon cookie butter shade.

She also tried her hand at the minimalistic ‘strawberry’ makeup look, complete with freckles and rosy cheeks on for her chance at painting the town red.

The photo collection included a second ensemble that was not photographed completely, but still showed off a grey top, black shorts as well white socks with black flats.

The last few pictures in the collection included a captivating snap of pastel clouds near sunset, as well as a blurred out picture of a traffic sign, and the orange moon in the background.

Near the end she also left fans with a final look into her meal of the night, i.e a bowl of corn rice pasta.