Piers Morgan seeks explanation from Prince William

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has sought explanation from Prince William for not attending Women’s football World Cup final in Australia.



Piers Morgan was commenting on Sky News tweet, where the publication shared Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte video.

The publication tweeted the video with caption, “Prince William has said ‘sorry we can't be there in person’ as he wished the Lionesses good luck ahead of the Women's World Cup final.”

Reacting to it, the outspoken journalist said, “He should explain why he can’t be…”

Earlier, Piers Morgan branded the Prince 'ridiculous' for not attending Women's World Cup.

He commented on Prince William’s video saying, “With respect, YRH, you should have got on a plane. Ridiculous that the Queen of Spain is attending the World Cup Final to support her nation’s team, and you won’t be there despite being President of the FA.”

In the video message, Prince William said: “Lionesses I want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow.

“We're sorry we can’t be there in person but we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and millions you’ve inspired here and around the world.”