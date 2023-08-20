Kate Middleton's brother comes out in defence of Prince William amid backlash

Kate Middleton brother comes out in defence of Prince William amid backlash

Prince William, as President of the Football Association, has faced backlash for not attending Women football World Cup final in Australia to support his team Lionesses.



Instead, the Prince of Wales shared a video message with his daughter Princess Charlotte, and the future king apologised to the Lionesses for not heading to Australia to cheer them on in their final against Spain on Sunday night.

Prince William posted the video on Twitter and Instagram simultaneously to wish England team ‘Good luck’.

Millions of royal fans have reacted to the video and dropped comments, some in his support and others criticized the prince.



However, Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton took to Instagram and defended his brother-in-law over backlash.

James extended support to Prince William by pressing the heart button on his video with Princess Charlotte.