Victoria Beckham shares Inter Miami's Leagues Cup victory celebrations on Instagram

David and Victoria Beckham made a swift entrance onto the field at GEODIS Park in Nashville on Saturday night. The couple, along with their two youngest children, Cruz (18) and Harper (12), joined in the celebration of Inter Miami's victory in the inaugural Leagues Cup.

Emotions ran high as David, who also co-owns the football club, and Victoria (aged 49), paused to absorb the jubilant atmosphere on the field. Surrounded by a constellation of well-known faces in the audience, they embraced each other passionately after the game. Victoria, also known as Posh Spice, tenderly cradled her husband's head, affectionately resting her cheek against his.

The triumph was hard-fought, with Miami securing their first-ever trophy through a tense 10-9 penalty shootout, following a 1-1 draw against Nashville during the 90-minute game.

The celebrity couple's two younger children, Cruz (18) and Harper (12), were also present at the final match. Documenting the historic victory on her Instagram account, Victoria shared a series of images capturing moments from the game.

Notably, she included snapshots featuring Hollywood actresses Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, who were among the attendees at the football match.



Overwhelmed by the victory, David expressed his astonishment at Inter Miami's progress. Just five weeks after the arrival of Lionel Messi, the football icon, the team's transformation into Leagues Cup champions was beyond his expectations.