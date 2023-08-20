 
Sunday, August 20, 2023
King Charles agrees to meet Prince Harry without Meghan Markle for reconciliation?

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Britain’s King Charles and his son Prince Harry are expected to hold a crucial meeting next month for peace talks, it is claimed.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle would not be part of the peace process.

According to a report by OK magazine, King Charles and Prince Harry are expected to meet in London on September 17 following the Duke’s conclusion of this year’s Invictus Games trip to Germany next month.

The source told the publication, Prince Harry is due to fly back to California via London after Invictus Games.

The insider disclosed King Charles is due to return to London from Balmoral in the middle of September which ties with the end of Harry’s Invictus Games trip to Dusseldorf.

The insider further claimed King Charles has a rescheduled official visit to France on September 20 so has a few days to spare in London to meet Prince Harry.

Although Duchess of Sussex would accompany Harry to the Invictus Games, however, she is “highly unlikely” to be present at any talks between King Charles and Prince Harry.

