Taylor Swift fans 'disgusting' behaviour under the scanner

Recently, Taylor Swift was at a restaurant on Long Beach Island, New Jersey. Word got around, and dozens of Swifties mobbed the eatery leading some to denounce them for “weirdo behaviour.”

On Friday, the Carolina crooner prepared for pal Jack Antonoff’s rehearsal dinner with her celebrity friends, including Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz.

Image Credits: TheImageDirect.com

Soon the Grammy-winner’s rabid fans descended on the eating house to catch one glimpse of their pop icon.

Image Credits: Page Six

Some Tiktok creators slammed the behaviour of excited admirers, as few even stressed that the megastar looked “scared” from the large crowd, while one labelled them “stalkers”, per New York Post.

“This is not the look of a woman who is happy to see y’all,” one user said.

Another Tiktoker added, “The audacity meter is beyond,” noting the devotees “disrespectful” to both Swift and Antonoff.



“Just insanely above and beyond these para-social relationships have gone with celebrities,” she added.

A user called hyped-up fans “absolutely disgusting”, adding that they “ruined” Antonoff’s nuptial celebrations.

“These are NOT real Swifties who waited for Taylor tonight,” one fan opined.



Witnessing the craze of Swift's fans, the local police were called in to ensure the crowd dispersed smoothly.



