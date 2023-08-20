When David Beckham accused of 'inappropriate' behavior with daughter

David Beckham is a doting father to his four children and often reflects his love for them on social media. But at one time, the British midfielder was caught in controversy when he kissed his only-daughter Harper, sweetly on the lips and shared the snap on Instagram.

The father-daughter public affection was hard to swallow for some internet users as they swarmed under the post of the 48-year-old to denounce him. However, fans of the mogul soon came to his rescue.

Source: Instagram/davidbeckham

But it was not the first time Beckham faced fury from fans for expressing love to his 12-year-old daughter.

In 2017, the retired Manchester United player uploaded an innocent snap of him pecking his then-five-year-old.

Source: Instagram/davidbeckham

Amid the pointed criticism, the Inter Miami co-owner hit back to the critics on a Facebook live stream, adding he kissed all his kids on the lips.



"I kiss all my kids on the lips... I'm very affectionate with the kids. It's how I was brought up and Victoria, and it's how we are with our children. We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them, and support them, and we're very affectionate with them."