Sunday, August 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles extends support to Prince William amid backlash

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Britain’s King Charles has extended support to his elder son Prince William over his decision not to attend Women’s World Cup final in Australia.

Prince William shared a video that also features his daughter Princess Charlotte to wish England football team 'good luck'.

Prince William said, "We’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world."

However, the Prince of Wales said, “We’re sorry we can’t be there in person.”

Prince William received backlash over his decision not to attend the final in person.

Meanwhile, King Charles has seemingly backed William’s decision amid criticism.

The palace, on behalf of the king, reposted Prince William and Charlotte’s video in the stories of the royal family’s official Instagram handle in apparent support to the future king.

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton also defended Prince William’s decision.

King Charles also wished Lionesses ‘good luck’ for today’s final against Spain. 


