Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's close friend film qualifies for Oscars

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s close friend and photographer Misan Harriman has shared an exciting news amid reports of peace talks between the Duke of Sussex and King Charles.



Taking to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously, Misan shared poster of his film The After, and wrote: “I cannot believe I am even typing this but we won, we WON!!

“And in doing so we have qualified for the Oscars.”

He further said, “This festival had six thousand submissions, 400 entries and just a few oscar qualifying spots! Surreal.”

“I want to thank the whole team behind this film, we all poured our souls into this. Thank you to the @HollyShorts team and Jury.”

“Wow! Let’s see what else fate has in store for us.”

The After is a short film directed by Misan, the close friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.