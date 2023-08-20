 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's close friend film qualifies for Oscars

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's close friend film qualifies for Oscars

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s close friend and photographer Misan Harriman has shared an exciting news amid reports of peace talks between the Duke of Sussex and King Charles.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously, Misan shared poster of his film The After, and wrote: “I cannot believe I am even typing this but we won, we WON!!

“And in doing so we have qualified for the Oscars.”

He further said, “This festival had six thousand submissions, 400 entries and just a few oscar qualifying spots! Surreal.”

“I want to thank the whole team behind this film, we all poured our souls into this. Thank you to the @HollyShorts team and Jury.”

“Wow! Let’s see what else fate has in store for us.”

The After is a short film directed by Misan, the close friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

More From Entertainment:

Why Jamie Dornan was 'relieved' to lose 'Fifty Shades of Grey'?

Why Jamie Dornan was 'relieved' to lose 'Fifty Shades of Grey'?
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie likely to be honoured when Prince William becomes king

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie likely to be honoured when Prince William becomes king
Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler share hug after enjoying party in Malibu

Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler share hug after enjoying party in Malibu
Chad Michael Murray welcomes baby No. 3 born with cute heart-shaped birthmark

Chad Michael Murray welcomes baby No. 3 born with cute heart-shaped birthmark
Meghan Markle has the ‘Midas touch’: ‘Exploits it to her hearts content’

Meghan Markle has the ‘Midas touch’: ‘Exploits it to her hearts content’
Andy Cohen catches son sneaking morning chips in hilarious video

Andy Cohen catches son sneaking morning chips in hilarious video
When David Beckham accused of 'inappropriate' behavior with daughter

When David Beckham accused of 'inappropriate' behavior with daughter

Kylie Jenner shares serene Italian getaway in captivating photos

Kylie Jenner shares serene Italian getaway in captivating photos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘distancing themselves’ from Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘distancing themselves’ from Royal Family
King Charles extends support to Prince William amid backlash

King Charles extends support to Prince William amid backlash
Taylor Swift fans 'disgusting' behaviour under the scanner

Taylor Swift fans 'disgusting' behaviour under the scanner

Victoria Beckham shares Inter Miami's Leagues Cup victory celebrations on Instagram

Victoria Beckham shares Inter Miami's Leagues Cup victory celebrations on Instagram