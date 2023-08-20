Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler share hug after enjoying party in Malibu

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler share a hug after enjoying a party in Malibu

Kaia Gerber and her beau Austin Butler were seen sharing a warm hug after attending a private party in Malibu. They were spotted making their way out of the party alongside a few of their friends.

21-year-old Kaia looked gorgeous in a brown midi skirt paired with a dark green cardigan and matching shoes. Her brown locks were left straight and flowing down her shoulders while she protected her eyes with a pair of shades.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Austin looked dashing in a light blue shirt paired with jeans and brown shoes as he held hands with his girlfriend who is the daughter of icon Cindy Crawford.

Their outing comes after it was confirmed back in May that the two are not engaged following the circulation of rumours that Austin had asked for Kaia’s hand in marriage. TMZ confirmed that the rumours claiming he had popped the question in April were not true.

The rumours initially began due to an Instagram post made by Deuxmoi that claimed the couple were all set to walk down the aisle. The post further claimed that even though Kaia had said yes to the proposal, the pair did not want the public to be aware of their wedding.

The pair have been linked together since December 2021.