Sunday, August 20, 2023
Prince Harry’s served King Charles ‘as a sacrificial TV lamb’ for mortgage

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Prince Harry has just come under fire for serving King Charles on a silver platter ‘as a sacrificial TV lamb’ for a reclusive life in a heavily mortgaged mansion.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in a candid piece for News.com.au.

In her piece she touched at length upon the trend of wealthy Americans being recuses to avoid the paparazzi.

With the current actions of Prince Harry on full display the expert admitted, “There is something about the wealthy, famous but tortured American-based recluse as a trope that just won’t go away.

Because it seems that “Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex staging a low-grade attempt to join their withdrawn ranks”.

For those unversed, these reclusive tendencies have come to light amid reports of an impending divorce that is slated to hit mainstream media, very soon.

But Ms Elser made it clear “And what concerns us here is not what the paper has to say about le marriage (in short: they’re fine) but about its depiction of what is going on behind the gates of the couple’s farm-sized California estate.”

Because “Harry, you see, ‘has an obsession with security and privacy’ and the couple’s children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet ‘are rarely seen beyond the family’s £11 million Montecito mansion’.”

Before concluding Ms Elser also posed a question to the duke and questioned his life choices while asking “Is this what the duke served up his family as sacrificial TV lambs for? To spend his days hunkered down behind high walls and angsting about the lurking paps outside their front gate?”

