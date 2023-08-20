Meghan Markle’s learning she has ‘no choice but to suck it up’ in celebrity life

Experts have started to wonder whether Meghan Markle is ‘finally’ understanding that she has ‘no choice but to suck it up’ and understand the consequences of celebrity life.

These claims and comments have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke everything down in her piece for News.com.au.

In this piece she touched upon Meghan’s public shift.

“In the last few months, Meghan alone has been photographed enjoying a farmers market, being shadowed by a monolith-like bodyguard on multiple occasions, leaving an office with Harry, out to dinner with Harry twice, hiking with friends, and most recently wearing a strangely wintry coat in the middle of summer with a ‘calming’ sticker on her wrist.”

Not to mention, “The couple and daughter Princess Lilibet were also photographed enjoying last month’s Fourth of July parade.”

Before concluding she also pointed out how no legal notices have since left Montecito, because “In none of these instances have the Sussexes’ called in their high-powered, razor-sharp incisored legal team.”

In the eyes of Ms Elser “this might suggest that they have no choice but to suck this up.”