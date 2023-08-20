Meghan Markle ‘finally enjoying LA life’: ‘Her demi-shut-in phase is over’

Meghan Markle’s newfound social life has caused quite the stir online and has sparked many questions among experts.

Claims and admissions about this shift have been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser, in her piece for News.com.au.

The converastion arose once Ms Elser referenced Meghan Markle’s amped up social life.

For those unversed, she was recently papped going out for a Barbie premiere with Portia De Rossi as well as a few others friends before her pictures from San Ysidro Ranch hotel in Santa Barbara was snapped.

Later she was seen at Taylor Swift’s concert and was also featured on a celebrity Instagram page Deux Moi, with Cleo Wade and her hairdresser Kadi Lee.

With all of this having come in the public view Ms Elser posed the question, “Clearly the duchess’ demi-shut-in phase is over – but will Harry’s ever be?

This claim has come amid reports that Prince Harry’s last public sighting was during Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s visit to the US.

“However, since then, the only times the 38-year-old has been photographed in public have been when he’s walking his dog and, on a few occasions, out to dinner with his wife,” Ms Elser also noted in her piece.

With all this in toe, she even went, “All the indications suggest that the Duchess of Sussex is gearing up to, in the coming months, return with gusto to public life via whatever projects WME might have secured for her, a possible entrepreneurial outing online and a long-expected return to Instagram.”