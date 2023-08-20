Raquel Leviss 'lies' exposed by the Vanderpump Rules maker?

Raquel Leviss made shocking claims in the explosive interview with Bethenny Frankel’s Just B podcast. One such was the Bravo made a killing over ‘Scandoval’, whereas she claimed to receive zilch despite becoming the ‘ultimate villain’ after the scandal.



But the showrunners and fans have a different view on the alleged exploitation of the reality star.

Nearly a week ago, TMZ published a hot scoop detailing the former beauty pageant received over a whopping $350,000 for the last controversy-stricken season.

Directly contradicting the 28-year-old claims that she has not “seen a penny”, the figure was equivalent to $20K per episode.

“I think she got very well paid,” Lisa Vanderpump, the executive producer of the show, added.

Before confirming the controversial star would not be returning to the current season, “there’s no point” for Raquel to return.”

The Pump Rules fans on the internet believed the California native stirred sensationalism for hogging the spotlight after being branded the ‘relationship-breaker.’

Opening up on the podcast, Leviss, who now goes as Rachel, her birth name, levelled serious accusations against the network for profiting off her “mistakes.”

“The network is running to the bank — like, laughing, running to the bank with this scandal — and I haven’t seen a single penny,” she claimed.