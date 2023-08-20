 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Raquel Leviss 'lies' exposed by the 'Vanderpump Rules' maker?

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Raquel Leviss 'lies' exposed by the Vanderpump Rules maker?

Raquel Leviss made shocking claims in the explosive interview with Bethenny Frankel’s Just B podcast. One such was the Bravo made a killing over ‘Scandoval’, whereas she claimed to receive zilch despite becoming the ‘ultimate villain’ after the scandal.

But the showrunners and fans have a different view on the alleged exploitation of the reality star.

Nearly a week ago, TMZ published a hot scoop detailing the former beauty pageant received over a whopping $350,000 for the last controversy-stricken season.

Directly contradicting the 28-year-old claims that she has not “seen a penny”, the figure was equivalent to $20K per episode.

“I think she got very well paid,” Lisa Vanderpump, the executive producer of the show, added. 

Before confirming the controversial star would not be returning to the current season, “there’s no point” for Raquel to return.”

The Pump Rules fans on the internet believed the California native stirred sensationalism for hogging the spotlight after being branded the ‘relationship-breaker.’

Opening up on the podcast, Leviss, who now goes as Rachel, her birth name, levelled serious accusations against the network for profiting off her “mistakes.”

“The network is running to the bank — like, laughing, running to the bank with this scandal — and I haven’t seen a single penny,” she claimed.

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ J-Hope reveals ten of his favorite K-pop songs

BTS’ J-Hope reveals ten of his favorite K-pop songs
Mandy Moore, Octavia Spencer and more pay hearty tributes to late Ron Cephas

Mandy Moore, Octavia Spencer and more pay hearty tributes to late Ron Cephas
Lee Chaeyeon says she paid for hair, makeup artists herself for RBW 2023 Summer Fes

Lee Chaeyeon says she paid for hair, makeup artists herself for RBW 2023 Summer Fes
John Stamos celebrates 60th birthday with heartfelt wishes from ‘Full House’ stars

John Stamos celebrates 60th birthday with heartfelt wishes from ‘Full House’ stars
Charlize Theron speaks out on aging amid facelift allegations

Charlize Theron speaks out on aging amid facelift allegations
‘Strictly’ star Amy Dowden shares tragic update on health after chemotherapy

‘Strictly’ star Amy Dowden shares tragic update on health after chemotherapy
Prince Harry has ‘very different plans’ for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet video

Prince Harry has ‘very different plans’ for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
'Blue Beetle to be the biggest movie of all time'

'Blue Beetle to be the biggest movie of all time'
Cara Delevingne stuns in daring outfit at Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley’s wedding

Cara Delevingne stuns in daring outfit at Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley’s wedding
Prince William receives heartbreaking news

Prince William receives heartbreaking news
‘You don't look 60’: John Stamos’ adorable son Billy, 5, tells him he looks ‘baby’

‘You don't look 60’: John Stamos’ adorable son Billy, 5, tells him he looks ‘baby’

Why Jamie Dornan was 'relieved' to lose 'Fifty Shades of Grey'?

Why Jamie Dornan was 'relieved' to lose 'Fifty Shades of Grey'?