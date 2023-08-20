Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman join the Beckhams at Leagues Cup final

Inter Miami FC won the Leagues Cup final

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman embraced the soccer atmosphere as they joined the audience at the Nashville soccer match between Inter Miami and Nashville SC.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw, followed by a thrilling penalty shootout, won by Inter Miami with a score of 10-9. Accompanying them were David and Victoria Beckham, making it a star-studded event.

Witherspoon, 47, and Kidman, 56, each posted a photo on their Instagram accounts, capturing the moment from their seats in the stands at Nashville's GEODIS Park, where the match took place.

Kidman expressed her joy in her Instagram caption, stating, "Had a fantastic evening with my girlfriend." Witherspoon joined in the excitement by commenting, "Let's gooooo, Nashville SC!" showcasing her support for her local team.

Both actresses own properties in Nashville, and Kidman, along with her husband Keith Urban, primarily reside there.

Victoria, 49, also shared pictures on her Instagram, featuring the actresses alongside her husband and co-owner of Inter Miami, David, aged 48.

She also included snapshots of her children, 12-year-old daughter Harper and 18-year-old son Cruz, who accompanied them to the match.

“Wow! What a night in Nashville!!!! We couldn’t be prouder @davidbeckham we love you so much xxxx CHAMPIONS @intermiamicf @cruzbeckham #harperseven,” Victoria wrote in her caption.

One picture captured Witherspoon standing next to David, who appeared dashing in a navy blue suit, while they were seated in the stands. Another snapshot displayed Kidman, wearing a smile, with her arm affectionately draped around David in the stadium.

In an additional photo that was shared, the Beckham family was seen on the field amidst a shower of confetti. Cruz and David knelt down beside Inter Miami's inaugural trophy, celebrating their victory in the match, while Victoria and Harper stood alongside them.

A final photograph depicted Victoria and David warmly embracing each other on the pitch.

“I’m so proud tonight of what we have achieved as La Familia Gracias for everything MIAMI @intermiamicf,” David added in an Instagram post. He also acknowledged that Witherspoon gave “the most amazing welcome” on his Instagram Story.