Monday, August 21, 2023
Britney Spears to channel heartbreak into new album amid marriage trouble

Britney Spears, whose marriage with Sam Asghari is on the rocks as reports of their separation have surfaced, has decided to put her heartbreak into something fruitful and is planning to start writing her new album.

According to the Mirror, Britney has an upcoming writer's camp and is getting songs from some big artists.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced claiming that Britney and Sam were separating just after one year of their marriage, and it was revealed that Sam has accused the singer of being unfaithful to him.

Sam is said to have shifted out of the marital home and is living separately somewhere else. TMZ quoted a source as saying, "It is only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce."

The insider added that Sam confronted Britney about the cheating rumours, and following an intense argument, Sam moved out of the house.

The recent snaps of Britney show that she has ditched her wedding ring, and the snaps of Sam on his Instagram show that he has also gotten rid of his wedding ring.

The couple hadn't yet officially addressed their separation rumours. 

