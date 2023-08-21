 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears posts video with multiple men caught in intimacy

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 21, 2023

Britney Spears posts video with multiple men caught in intimacy
Britney Spears posts video with multiple men caught in intimacy

Britney Spears has made a social media comeback amid divorce rumours from Sam Asghari.

Turning to her Instagram this week the singer featured in a video alongside a group of men, one of whom was spotted licking her leg.

Britney captioned the post: "When you go to meet up with a so called ‘friend’ and drive an hour for chicken !!! … I knew paps were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so how I was I followed ??? [sic]”

She added, “so what does a bitch like me do !!??! I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT !!! [sic]”

Later in a confession, the pop star opened up about her divorce.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! [sic],” she posted on Instagram Saturday alongside a dance video.

More From Entertainment:

Sam Asghari embracing the spotlight amid divorce filing from Britney Spears

Sam Asghari embracing the spotlight amid divorce filing from Britney Spears
Meghan Markle, Princess Diana had 'pain' in childhood: 'Second nature'

Meghan Markle, Princess Diana had 'pain' in childhood: 'Second nature'
Tori Spelling opens up about 'hospitalisation' and missing her kids

Tori Spelling opens up about 'hospitalisation' and missing her kids
Kanye West wife Biana Censori is 'all about him', 100% into marriage

Kanye West wife Biana Censori is 'all about him', 100% into marriage
Gal Gadot reveals grueling training and painful injuries for Netflix's 'Heart of Stone' video

Gal Gadot reveals grueling training and painful injuries for Netflix's 'Heart of Stone'
Britney Spear's memoir to still feature estranged husband Sam Asghari, amid separation video

Britney Spear's memoir to still feature estranged husband Sam Asghari, amid separation
Drake's concert resonates beyond music: The drama of fan interactions video

Drake's concert resonates beyond music: The drama of fan interactions
Sam Asghari would 'disappear' on Britney Spears 'for months' before split

Sam Asghari would 'disappear' on Britney Spears 'for months' before split
Britney Spears to channel heartbreak into new album amid marriage trouble video

Britney Spears to channel heartbreak into new album amid marriage trouble
Lizzo shares vibrant clip from Tokyo after addressing lawsuit allegations video

Lizzo shares vibrant clip from Tokyo after addressing lawsuit allegations
Nicole Kidman and David Beckham's candid moment steals the spotlight at Inter-Miami's football game video

Nicole Kidman and David Beckham's candid moment steals the spotlight at Inter-Miami's football game

Prince Harry wished to be 'destroyed' when Prince William broke 'promise'

Prince Harry wished to be 'destroyed' when Prince William broke 'promise'