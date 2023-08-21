Britney Spears posts video with multiple men caught in intimacy

Britney Spears has made a social media comeback amid divorce rumours from Sam Asghari.

Turning to her Instagram this week the singer featured in a video alongside a group of men, one of whom was spotted licking her leg.

Britney captioned the post: "When you go to meet up with a so called ‘friend’ and drive an hour for chicken !!! … I knew paps were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so how I was I followed ??? [sic]”

She added, “so what does a bitch like me do !!??! I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT !!! [sic]”

Later in a confession, the pop star opened up about her divorce.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! [sic],” she posted on Instagram Saturday alongside a dance video.