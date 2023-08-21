King Charles warned over ‘peace talks’ with Prince Harry without Meghan Markle

Britain’s King Charles has be issued a stern warning after reports he has agreed to meet son Prince Harry for 'peace talks' without Meghan Markle in London.



Commenting on the New York Post report titled, “Prince Harry, King Charles set date to meet for ‘peace talks’”, royal fans warned the monarch.

Reacting to it, one fan commented, “If true Charles will lose the respect of the people.”

“Peace talks will include concessions that will favor Markle and make Charles look weak. Worse it will vindicate the complaints they had.”

Another commented, “King Charles will certainly lose my respect if he does this.

According to OK Magazine, King Charles and Prince Harry are expected to hold a crucial meeting next month for peace talks.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle would not be part of the peace process.

King Charles and Prince Harry are expected to meet in London on September 17 following the Duke’s conclusion of this year’s Invictus Games trip to Germany next month.