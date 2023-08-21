Jennifer Lopez drops heartwarming snaps with Ben Affleck to mark 1st wedding anniversary

Jennifer Lopez marked her first wedding anniversary with husband Ben Affleck with loved-up snaps from their extravagant Georgia wedding.

The singer-actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her big day with the Air director while teasing lyrics from her upcoming song presumably from her album This Is Me... Now.

In the heartwarming photos, a smiling Affleck could be seen holding his beloved bride on the day of their nuptials, which took place at the actor’s home in Riceboro, Georgia.

The next photo showed the couple, who finally got together after two decades in 2021, locking lips after they exchanged vows for the second time in front of their loved ones.

“One year ago today…” Lopez captioned the post before dedicating her song to Affleck, writing, “Dear Ben, Sitting here alone, Looking at my ring ring, Feeling overwhelmed.”

“It makes me wanna sing sing,” the lyrics continued. “How did we end up here. Without a rewind. Oh my, This is my life…”

She then concluded her sweet anniversary wish, writing, “Jennifer.”

The Hollywood diva and Good Will Hunting actor reconciled their romance in 2021, almost two decades after they had to call off their engagement due to excessive media scrutiny.

Without wasting anytime, Affleck proposed the love of his life with a gorgeous green diamond in April 2022 for the second time and she said "Yes!"

Lopez and Affleck then got married in an intimate Las Vegas wedding just two months after their engagement in presence of their blended brood, which includes the Gone Girl actor's three kids he shares with ex Jennifer Garner and J.Lo's twins with ex Marc Anthony.

The loved-up duo then threw a grand celebration for their extended family and close friends in Georgia exactly one year ago today.

Earlier this year, J.Lo and Affleck landed in controversy regarding their marital life when they were spotted arguing at her film The Mother's premiere.

However, Lopez's new post is an evidence that things are well between the couple as they happily celebrate their first wedding anniversary.