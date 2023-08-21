 
Monday, August 21, 2023
Anti-monarchy group reacts as Prince William ‘quietly conquered America’

Monday, August 21, 2023

Anti-monarchy group Republic has expressed its views after Prince William stole the heart of Americans in the latest poll.

According to a report by the Telegraph, “The Prince of Wales this week has emerged at the top of a poll of public figures, crowned the most popular and unifying “newsmaker” according to Americans.

“Prince William, it appears, has quietly conquered America.”

“Does it matter? Yes,” the publication tweeted on its official X, formerly Twitter, account.

Reacting to it, Republic tweeted, “Extraordinary/unsurprising that the Telegraph puts so much weight on a bad poll.

“Americans really aren't that interested, whether they are or not isn't that important, and the poll put him up against a list of unpopular people. Hardly worth taking seriously.”

The new poll was conducted ahead of Prince William’s visit to US next month.

The Prince of Wales will return to the United States to attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City on September 19.

