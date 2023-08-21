Meghan Markle’s friends circle is ‘paid upfront’: ‘Obligated to be patient’

Meghan Markle’s friends circle has just come under extreme scrutiny with many experts pointing out the ‘paid’ nature of most of the people ‘obligated to be attentive and patient’ with her.



Admissions about the truth behind Meghan’s friends circle has been referenced in a comment piece by The Telegraph.

In this piece the author touched upon the ‘paid’ nature of most of Meghan’s closest confidants and broke down the Emotional Support Bubble (ESB) she seems to have encapsulated herself in.

According to the author, “You don’t need to be rich or famous or American or staggeringly self-absorbed to have an Emotional Support Bubble (ESB).”

For those unversed a ESB is “a collection of people who don’t know each other or, most likely, anyone in your life, who have over time, in an unplanned and, dare I say it, ‘organic’ way, become your support network.”

“This ESB might include your hairdresser, your yoga teacher or personal trainer, the handyman, your cleaner, your leg waxer, maybe the owner of the deli on the corner,” the writer later went on to say.

But “what all these people have in common is you pay them for various services and as such they are obliged to be attentive, patient and always interested in a way that friends aren’t – hence the sniggering about Meghan’s birthday line-up. But the reality is far more complex and surprising.”

Before concluding she also went as far as to add, “These are people whose job it is to listen, interpret, who know a surprising amount about our lives without risk of them ever sharing it with anyone, and in whom we trust, whether it’s to cut off just enough hair, stretch our Achilles without snapping it, or redecorate the kitchen while we’re on holiday and buy the materials using our cash card.”