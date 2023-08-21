 
Monday, August 21, 2023
King Charles offers olive branch to Prince Andrew amid ‘peace talks’ with Harry

Monday, August 21, 2023

King Charles offers olive branch to Prince Andrew amid ‘peace talks’ with Harry

Britain’s King Charles has apparently offered an olive branch to his brother Prince Andrew following reports the monarch has also agreed to reconcile with estranged son Prince Harry.

According to a report by Mirror, King Charles has invited Andrew to Balmoral for summer holidays, and insiders believe it was olive branch in their relationship.

The publication, citing sources, reported Princess Beatrice and Eugenie father is said to be the first family member to join the King at the Highlands castle.

King Charles and Camilla will arrive in Balmoral today, Monday.

The insider told Express Daily, per Mirror, “The King and Andrew are now on much better terms and making him the first member of the family to join him is an olive branch.”

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson will also join the family for vacations at Balmoral.

Meanwhile, it is reported that King Charles has also agreed to meet his younger son Prince Harry and discuss peace process.

