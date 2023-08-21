Prince Andrew getting ‘new lease on life’ with King Charles' olive branch

Prince Andrew has allegedly received a massive olive branch from King Charles and is set to take his first few steps back into the royal fold.

The olive branch in question is an invitation to join the rest of the senior most members of the Firm to Balmoral, Highlands Castle.

Even Sarah Ferguson joined in for the royal festivities, following her battle against breast cancer.

During the weekend the duo spent their time Craigowan Lodge, which was one of Queen Elizabeth’s favorites.

However, the choice of residence Prince Andrew chose has raised eyebrows among citizens who believe this is a ‘royal snub’ woven in the mix.

However, soon after the news went viral an inside source stepped forward with insight into everything.

According to this insider none of it is a snub because, “The King and Andrew are now on much better terms and making him the first member of the family to join him is an olive branch.”

These claims have come shortly after reports of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s eviction began circulating around the web.