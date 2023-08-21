 
Monday, August 21, 2023
Anti-monarchy group faces major blow over King Charles charity

Monday, August 21, 2023

Anti-monarchy group Republic has dealt a major blow over King Charles charity The Prince's Foundation as the police have decided to take no further action over cash-for-honours scandal.

According to reports, police launched an investigation in February 2022 following a series of reports accusing former close confidant to King Charles, Michael Fawcett, who stepped down as CEO of the trust.

Anti-monarchy group Republic had made a formal complaint to Met detectives in September 2021, following the stories.

Now, royal expert Cameron Walker, citing statement of the police, tweeted, “No further action will be taken by detectives who have been investigating cash-for-honours allegations involving the King’s charity The Prince’s Foundation, the Metropolitan Police said.”

The royal expert went on to say that police launched an investigation last February, following a number of newspaper articles alleging a donor to The Prince’s Foundation was offered help securing a knighthood.

They interviewed two men under caution in September, but have concluded no further action will be taken.

